Jabil to invest around €16 million in Poland

The US-based EMS-provider Jabil is to establish a production centre for solar panels in Kwidzyn, Poland. The company has already signed two production agreements and is in negotiations for a third.

As reported earlier, Jabil announced the layoff of 800 staff in Kwidzyn earlier this year. However, only half of this number was actually laid off and - according to Andrzej Gołyga, president of Jabil in Poland - the company has already re-hired most of the affected staff. The Kwidzyn facility, which produces television sets and LCD panels, etc., is stepping up investment.



The company stated that the projects would create 36 new jobs, but this number could go as high as 150. Jabil will invest around €16 million - in connection with the project - and plans to ramp up production. The project will be aditional to Jabil's others investments in the Pomorska Special Economic Zone.