Philips to lay off 159 in the Netherlands

Philips will lay off additionally 159 jobs at its lighting plant in Roosendaal, the Netherlands.

Philips has decided to close down a glass smelter for its lightening production. The glass will be delivered to the plant from Poland instead, according to dutchnews. At the end of last year the Roosendaal plant had 1000 employees, while now it has 750 employees. At the beginning of the year the company announced it will lay off 6000 jobs worldwide.