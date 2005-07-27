Micrel names new Management in Europe

Micrel, Inc., a specialist in IC analog, high bandwidth and Ethernet solutions, has named David Brown as the Company's new managing director of Micrel Europe. The Company also appointed David Foster deputy managing director for Micrel Europe.

Brown, who has been with Micrel for nine years, was most recently the Company's Technical Sales Manager. Brown will now be responsible for Micrel's legal entity in the U.K., as well as all sales in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and India. Foster has been with Micrel for eight years, most recently as Micrel's European Distribution Manager, and will now add Contract Manufacturing for EMEA and India to his list of responsibilities.



Messrs. Brown and Foster bring to their new positions a strategic blend of sales experience and technical skills that will enable them to establish a cohesive partnership for Micrel's European organization. David Brown's technical knowledge, combined with his key account management experience, will enable him to focus on the continuing development of Micrel's extensive major account base in the region. Managing both channels, David Foster will be able to enhance the symmetry between Micrel's distribution network and contract manufacturing partners in EMEA and India, thereby ensuring total satisfaction for Micrel customers.



David Brown has more than 21 years industry experience. Prior to joining Micrel, he held various technical and management positions with several major semiconductor companies, including a two-year assignment based in France. Brown holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Sheffield, UK.



David Foster has more than 30 years experience in the industry. Prior to joining Micrel, he held various management, purchasing and product marketing positions with several major semiconductor companies and key UK distributors. Foster studied economics at Cambridge.



Micrel maintains localized sales and support offices in Newbury, United Kingdom; Villebon, France and Stockholm, Sweden. The Company's European design centers are situated in Livingston Scotland; Frankfurt Am Oder, Germany and Oslo, Norway. In addition, Micrel maintains an extensive network of distributors and reps throughout Europe.