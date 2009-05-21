Foxconn with optoelectronics park in China

The EMS-giant is rumoured to have set up an optoelectronics park in Xiamen, China.

Foxconn has already invested around US$4.4 billion his year to establish an industrial park in Xiamen, China. This park is to focus on the development of the optoelectronics business, DigiTimes reports. Two Foxconn subsidiaries have also invested - in total around US$55 million - in Xiamen; aimed at establishing manufacturing facilities and startign trial production.