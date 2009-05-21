Henkel appoints sales manager for global Electronics Assembly Business

In a move designed to further expand the company’s market and sales leadership, Henkel Corporation has selected Mr. Jim Wise to direct the global sales effort for its electronics assembly business.

With over 23 years of chemical industry experience, the last 20 of which have been spent with Henkel businesses, Mr Wise brings unique perspective and expertise to his new role. Providing a rare combination of both scientific understanding and management skill, Wise’s background includes positions in chemistry R&D, technical service, applications, manufacturing, sales and new business development.



Mr Wise formerly held top-level positions with Nacan, Acheson and Emerson & Cuming and was an asset gained through Henkel’s acquisition of National Starch and Chemical’s Adhesives and Electronics Materials business. As manager of the global sales effort, Mr Wise has several business development priorities, the first of which is to address current and emerging customer requirements, delivering robust, yet cost-effective materials solutions that enable competitiveness for today’s and tomorrow’s assembly technologies.



“Managing such a broad product offering and large global sales team is no easy task,” says Joseph DeBiase, Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Henkel’s Adhesives Electronics Assembly business. “Jim’s vast knowledge base, combined with his sheer enthusiasm, energy and passion for his work, make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales organization. I have every confidence in his ability to guide our team and grow our business.”