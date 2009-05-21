March qualifies PROVIA Plasma System at European PCB Manufacturer

March Plasma Systems has qualified its advanced PROVIA plasma system at a European PCB manufacturer. The PROVIA plasma system will be used primarily for PCB through-hole and blind via desmear and etch-back applications.

“The PROVIA plasma system’s superior performance and value allows our customers to continue to adopt its advanced plasma treatment capabilities compared to older technology, even during these challenging economic times,” said James Getty, Director of Applications and Business Development at March Plasma Systems. “Simply put, the PROVIA plasma system delivers the high etch rates and excellent etch uniformity that our advanced PCB manufacturing customers require.”



“This patented design allows the PROVIA plasma system to consume more than 80% less process gas, versus a comparable process using older technology. Not only does this contribute to its lower overall COO, but it makes the PROVIA plasma system an environmentally-friendly “green” system by dramatically reducing the amount of exhaust gas", said Peter Bierhuis, President of March Plasma Systems.



The PROVIA plasma system is designed to meet the growing market demand for advanced PCB plasma treatment. The high performance was not possible with previous technology platforms.