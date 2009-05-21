Fraunhofer IIS has selected DELTA as a primary ASIC service provider

Delta Microelectronics, Danish provider of complete ASIC supply chain solutions to the semiconductor industry, has been selected by Fraunhofer IIS as a primary ASIC service provider.

"We were impressed by DELTA's ability to provide reliable and high quality services coupled with optimised cost", says Wayne McKinley, Group Manager at Fraunhofer IIS. "After reviewing several service providers in Europe, we chose DELTA. We are pleased with the results and look forward to our continuing partnership."



"DELTA is very pleased to have the renowned Fraunhofer as a customer. Fraunhofer's project was an ideal fit to DELTA's team." says Sharon Akler, Account Manager at DELTA. "DELTA has been successfully engaged with several hundreds of design houses and fabless vendors all across Europe providing a complete ASIC supply chain. Our proven and optimized route to production allows NRE and chip cost reduction. This is a key to our business success", Sharon Akler continues.