Toshiba to outsource some mobile phone production to EMS-providers

Toshiba is to restructure its mobile phone production to use overseas outsourcing more effectively. Implementation of this measure will see the company's Hino Operations outsource manufacturing to overseas EMS-manufacturers from October 2009.

The Hino Operations will be positioned as the headquarters for global production, and will focus on product control, support of introductions of new products to EMS-manufacturers, and repair and service activities. Product development and design will continue at Hino Operations.



Hino's production of mobiles phones for the Japanese market will be outsourced to EMS-manufacturers overseas. Smartphone production for all markets will continue to be conducted at Toshiba Information Equipment (Hangzhou). The approximately 200 employees now engaged in mobile phone production at Hino will be reassigned within the Toshiba Group.