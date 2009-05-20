Teknoflex with AS9100 approval

Teknoflex is has been awarded the AS9100 Approval. The extensive scope of this approval includes Circuit Design, Manufacture of all the company’s Flexible, Sculptured and Flex Rigid Circuit Technologies and its Surface Mount and Through Hole Assembly facilities.

Managing Director, Brian Shorrock stated, “This award demonstrates the company’s commitment to meeting the stringent demands of the high technology, safety critical markets including Aerospace and Defence. Securing this award in addition to its existing BSEN ISO 9001:2000, UL and wide ranging IECQ CECC BSI EN 123000 approvals recognises and re-emphasises the high level of quality control practiced and embedded within the company.



Teknoflex anticipates that achieving AS9100 approval will further strengthen the company’s position as the UK's leading supplier of Flexible, Sculptured and Flex-Rigid Multilayer Circuits and encourage growth in its already impressive international customer base. Further objectives include the securing of NADCAP Approval and internationally recognised Environmental Approvals.