Weidmüller to lay off 15% of worldwide staff

The profoundly changed national and international market environment – Weidmüller expects throughout the group a decline in sales between 20% and 25% in 2009 compared to last year – makes structural and personnel changes inevitable. Worldwide approximately 15% of the 3,850 jobs are affected by this.

The package of measures introduced by the Executive Board includes personnel adjustments as well as significantly reduced costs of material. Thus, Weidmüller is securing the necessary scope of action to lead the company through the currently difficult market situation worldwide.



"We combine the measures required on a short-term basis to secure profit with a faster advancement and stronger focus on the long-term Corporate Strategy 2020. The objective is to noticeably increase the medium and long-term capability and consequently the competitiveness of the company", explains Dr. Joachim Belz, CEO of the Weidmüller Group.



Between 200 and 250 of the staff reductions are scheduled for the German headquarter in Detmold.