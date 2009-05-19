Somacis & Graphic to enhance sales in Scandinavia

Somacis pcb industries and Graphic have appointed Jukka Risto to enhance mutual sales and business development activities in the Scandinavian region.

"Following an extensive search, we are glad of having found someone with such a complete background and range of capabilities. Having intimate design and development knowledge in product areas such as RF and Microwave, production and manufacturing know how inclusive of business development Mr Risto will be a welcome addition to the collective organisations of Somacis pcb industries and Graphic Plc as well as our joint venture", states a press release .



Mr Risto's first hand product design and development experience within a tier 1 OEM will further enhance this dimension of the two companies.