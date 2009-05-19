Celestica with strict proceedures to hinder swine flu

The Canadian EMS-provider has implemented strict proceedures for all visitors as a measure to counteract and combate the spreading from swine flu.

Each visitor is asked to answer a medical questionnaire before he or she is allowed to visit the Czech facility of Canadian EMS-provider Celestica in Ráječko. However, this is not something that is exclusive to the Czech facilities. A similar form awaits visitors to all of the Celestica's facilities around the globe.



This is said to be a precautions measure, as two of Celestica's facilities are located in Mexico: in Monterrey and in Reynosa.