Obducat to focus on LED and Solar cells

Obducat AB proposes a new share issue for commercialisation of its LED and solar cells product portfolio.

Obducat AB, a supplier of lithography solutions based on NanoImprint Lithography and Electron Beam Lithography, proposes a new issue of shares and warrants to yield approximately EUR 7,5 million before issue expenses. The purpose of the issue is to strengthen Obducat’s opportunities for the successful commercialisation of its product portfolio to continue.



The proceeds of the offering will be used to evolve business developments in the focused application areas of HDD and displays, and, with the aim of addressing the coming global energy change, to pursue further commercial opportunities in the areas of LED and solar cells.



Providing further capital enables Obducat to meet various customers’ demands for sustainability and readiness, which is of particular importance in the present financial crisis. By this Obducat also expects to continue maintaining its market-leading position.



2008 saw a number of commercial breakthroughs for Obducat in the focused application areas of LED, HDD and displays. With more than doubled sales and order intake in 2008, the industrialisation of Obducat’s NIL technology has received a strong impetus. Components produced by the use of Obducat’s technology now form part of an array of electronic products available in the current market.



With an installation base nearing 100 NIL systems and a number of customers in the process of commercial manufacturing as well as a robust patent portfolio, Obducat considers itself to be in an excellent position with the continued commercialisation at hand.