Electronic components experienced sales slump in the EMEA region in 2008

The markets for electronic components in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) reported for 2008 a decline of 8.7% - down to €47.3 billion ($69.5 billion - down 1.9% compared to 2007 ). The growth differential between the euro and dollar results is due to the strong appreciation of the euro against the dollar in 2008.

For 2009, the German ZVEI association forecasts - due to the worldwide recession - a further sales decline of 15% to a market volume of around €40 billion ($54 billion; down 22% compared to 2008). For the year 2009, a lower euro exchange rate is expected and - with that - offsetting exchange rate effects. The ZVEI-analysts expect to see a slight sales increase for the EMEA markets only in 2010; with a small turnover increase of around 4%, which represents a turnover of around €42 billion ($57 billion).



World market sliding down in 2009

While the world market for electronic components showed an increase of slightly more than 5% in 2007 (to $404 billion), a decline in turnover of moderate 1.5% was recorded in 2008. (In euro, that would be a 8.3% decline to €271 billion). During the current year, the world market will decline by 16% to $333 billion (In euro, a decline of 9% to €246 billion). Only in 2010, the association expects to see an increase of 5.5% to $351 billion.



This slightly positive development is mainly due to the expected increase in sales by 6% for semiconductor devices; as it already records a share of well over 60% of all electronic components worldwide. The forecast is based on a moderate recovery in the global economy. Even for the world markets for passive components and PCBs, a moderate growth of at least 5% is seen for 2010.