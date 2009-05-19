Cost reductions in the Supply Chain hot topic at Enics Fair

This year’s Enics Fair takes place today, May 19, 2009 at Wanha Satama in Helsinki, Finland. Previous fairs have been held in both Switzerland and Sweden.

This unique event will gather together some 250 key people from the industrial and medical electronics field, including both Enics’ customers and supply partners.



Participants are offered the chance to gain new insights e.g. into how innovative solutions can help cut costs directly in the supply chain.



Keynote speakers include Kaj Storbacka, Professor at Hanken School of Economics, Vectia’s Chairman of the Board; Jouko Poranen, Chief Technology Officer at 3Step IT; and Allan Björnstad, VP Business Development at Tandberg. All presentations at the seminar handle topics focusing on the Fair’s main theme: how to obtain success and benefit through innovations – particularly during a downward economic trend. Enics’s top management, plant directors and other key people will also attend.