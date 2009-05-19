Nokia to lay off 490 additional staff

Nokia is to adjust activities in its Demand Supply Network Management organization. The plans affect globally around 170 employees working in logistics, production management and production support. The company also offers Voluntary Resignation Packages for 320 production employees at its Salo manufacturing facility.

Where applicable, Nokia will start consultations with employee representatives about these plans. The plans do not affect production employees at Nokia's mobile device manufacturing facilities.



In addition, Nokia announced a targeted Voluntary Resignation Package for employees at its mobile device manufacturing facility in Salo, Finland. "The earlier Voluntary Resignation Package we offered to 1 000 Nokia employees in February raised a lot of interest among production employees, who were excluded from this particular global program," said Ville Valtonen, head of Human Resources of Nokia in Finland. "We now want to offer this opportunity to our production employees in Salo, as we continue to adjust capacity according to market demand."



This targeted Voluntary Resignation Package will be available for up to 320 employees working at the Salo manufacturing facility from June 1, and will close on June 30, 2009, at the latest. These measures are part of Nokia's previously announced plans to adjust its business operations and cost base in accordance with market demand and safeguard future competitiveness. Nokia continues to seek savings in operational expenses, looking at all areas and activities across the company.