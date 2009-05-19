AT&S provides ZTE with advanced PCBs for 3G data card application

Leading-edge technology also asks for advanced PCBs. This is also true for 3G data cards – such as ZTE’s MU350, the smallest dual-mode (TD-HSDPA/TD-CDMA) data card currently available on the market. AT&S provides ZTE with high-end PCBs for this device.

ZTE has been relying on the quality and services of AT&S’s products for more than one year. Within this cooperation, AT&S mainly focuses on ZTE’s 3G data card applications – the MU350 which is the smallest obtainable dual-mode (TD-HSDPA/TD-CDMA) data card. Due to its size and the highly complex components, the data card requires a high-end HDI-PCB with up to 3 laser structured layers on each side. They are manufactured at AT&S’s largest plant in Shanghai.



The MU350, a wireless Internet access card launched in 2008, delivers a peak data rate of up to 2.8Mbps. It is now the world's most compact TD-HSDPA/TD-CDMA data card with only 31 grams in weight.