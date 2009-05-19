Teradyne & OptimalTest cooperate on Test Operations Optimization Solutions

Teradyne and OptimalTest have entered into a strategic alliance to offer Teradyne customers a comprehensive and expanded set of semiconductor test solutions that deliver up to 30% test time reduction, 20% more operational efficiency and five percent increased yield. The software also improves critical yield learning during production ramps.

Based on Advanced Adaptive Test, OptimalTest’s software can be scaled to meet customer needs ranging from local test floor operations to linking globally dispersed, multi-enterprise manufacturing supply chains. The software supports advanced adaptive test in real time and “near time” across a distributed supply chain, as well as offline post-processing, for faster decision-making on profitability, performance and product quality.



OptimalTest’s solutions for yield learning and reclamation, test time reduction, outlier detection and reliability, and quality meet Teradyne’s requirements for easy use, implementation and deployment, as well as effectiveness.



"Teradyne recognized OptimalTest’s software as an effective solution for meeting customers’ high-volume production and strategic business needs,” said Roy Chorev, Teradyne’s Semiconductor Test software product manager. “The addition of OptimalTest to our third-party solution provider program will extend our technology and business capabilities to provide customers with the best software toolsets in the industry, and the convenience of a single point of contact. Through industry alliances like this, we help our customers innovate to reduce cost and get to market faster.”



“Teradyne understands its customers’ need for modern, innovative software solutions to complement and extend test hardware performance, as well as the importance of giving customers access to every competitive advantage in rapidly changing market conditions,” says Dan Glotter, co-founder and CEO, OptimalTest. “This agreement is a testament to the power of our second-generation advanced adaptive test technology and the solutions built around it, which ensure higher data integrity while reducing the time to make critical decisions from days or hours to minutes.”