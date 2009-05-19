Electronics Production | May 19, 2009
Nemotek certifies clean room for wafer-level manufacturing in Morocco
Nemotek Technologie, a manufacturer of customized Wafer-Level Cameras for portable applications, has cleared certification of its Class 10 clean room. This facility is the first in Africa located in the Rabat Technopolis Park, a hub for technology development in Morocco.
The facility will serve as the center for the design and manufacture of Wafer-Level Packaging (WLP), Wafer-Level Optics (WLO) and Wafer-Level Cameras (WLC) to be used in camera phones and other portable devices. With the Class 10 certification, Nemotek Technologie validates its ability to produce world-class silicon wafers in a high-level sterile environment.
Nemotek Technologie’s clean room will reside in a 10,000 m2 facility enabling the company to streamline the manufacturing of wafer-level camera modules and significantly reduce the threat of airborne particles that may cause harm to chips. Particle defects such as dirt or dust on the image sensor surface are the largest factor for yield loss during camera module assembly, with particles on the die serving as a cause for assembly failure. The clean room will streamline the manufacturing process and produce high quality, low defect wafer-level solutions. As customer demand increases, the clean room can be upgraded to a Class 1 – the highest, most sterile clean room environment.
“To become the first wafer fabrication company to maintain a Class 10 clean room facility in Africa is a major accomplishment for us as well as the industry,” said Jacky Perdrigeat, CEO of Nemotek Technologie. “There is a growing demand in the industry for miniaturization without sacrificing quality. We understand this demand from customers to produce quality solutions that are low in defects. With a clean room as part of our manufacturing facility, we are producing materials in a sterile environment and advancing the production of miniature wafers without interference of outside elements.”
Nemotek’s clean room was validated and certified by Luseo, an independent certification company based in France. Luseo checked and certified that Nemotek Technologie’s clean room met the international standards and system qualifications that apply to airflow, power electricity, temperature, pressure and other parameter controls. These certifications are based on the universal standard ISO 14644-1/3/4/5 for clean rooms and associated controlled environments.
The clean room and facility will be managed by a skilled, multi-cultural team of technical professionals with experience in design, manufacturing, packaging, optics and image sensors.
Nemotek Technologie’s clean room will reside in a 10,000 m2 facility enabling the company to streamline the manufacturing of wafer-level camera modules and significantly reduce the threat of airborne particles that may cause harm to chips. Particle defects such as dirt or dust on the image sensor surface are the largest factor for yield loss during camera module assembly, with particles on the die serving as a cause for assembly failure. The clean room will streamline the manufacturing process and produce high quality, low defect wafer-level solutions. As customer demand increases, the clean room can be upgraded to a Class 1 – the highest, most sterile clean room environment.
“To become the first wafer fabrication company to maintain a Class 10 clean room facility in Africa is a major accomplishment for us as well as the industry,” said Jacky Perdrigeat, CEO of Nemotek Technologie. “There is a growing demand in the industry for miniaturization without sacrificing quality. We understand this demand from customers to produce quality solutions that are low in defects. With a clean room as part of our manufacturing facility, we are producing materials in a sterile environment and advancing the production of miniature wafers without interference of outside elements.”
Nemotek’s clean room was validated and certified by Luseo, an independent certification company based in France. Luseo checked and certified that Nemotek Technologie’s clean room met the international standards and system qualifications that apply to airflow, power electricity, temperature, pressure and other parameter controls. These certifications are based on the universal standard ISO 14644-1/3/4/5 for clean rooms and associated controlled environments.
The clean room and facility will be managed by a skilled, multi-cultural team of technical professionals with experience in design, manufacturing, packaging, optics and image sensors.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments