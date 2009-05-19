Nemotek certifies clean room for wafer-level manufacturing in Morocco

Nemotek Technologie, a manufacturer of customized Wafer-Level Cameras for portable applications, has cleared certification of its Class 10 clean room. This facility is the first in Africa located in the Rabat Technopolis Park, a hub for technology development in Morocco.

The facility will serve as the center for the design and manufacture of Wafer-Level Packaging (WLP), Wafer-Level Optics (WLO) and Wafer-Level Cameras (WLC) to be used in camera phones and other portable devices. With the Class 10 certification, Nemotek Technologie validates its ability to produce world-class silicon wafers in a high-level sterile environment.



Nemotek Technologie’s clean room will reside in a 10,000 m2 facility enabling the company to streamline the manufacturing of wafer-level camera modules and significantly reduce the threat of airborne particles that may cause harm to chips. Particle defects such as dirt or dust on the image sensor surface are the largest factor for yield loss during camera module assembly, with particles on the die serving as a cause for assembly failure. The clean room will streamline the manufacturing process and produce high quality, low defect wafer-level solutions. As customer demand increases, the clean room can be upgraded to a Class 1 – the highest, most sterile clean room environment.



“To become the first wafer fabrication company to maintain a Class 10 clean room facility in Africa is a major accomplishment for us as well as the industry,” said Jacky Perdrigeat, CEO of Nemotek Technologie. “There is a growing demand in the industry for miniaturization without sacrificing quality. We understand this demand from customers to produce quality solutions that are low in defects. With a clean room as part of our manufacturing facility, we are producing materials in a sterile environment and advancing the production of miniature wafers without interference of outside elements.”



Nemotek’s clean room was validated and certified by Luseo, an independent certification company based in France. Luseo checked and certified that Nemotek Technologie’s clean room met the international standards and system qualifications that apply to airflow, power electricity, temperature, pressure and other parameter controls. These certifications are based on the universal standard ISO 14644-1/3/4/5 for clean rooms and associated controlled environments.



The clean room and facility will be managed by a skilled, multi-cultural team of technical professionals with experience in design, manufacturing, packaging, optics and image sensors.