Perlos first half in red

Perlos, a Finnish based supplier of mechanical and electronic modules for the telecommunications, healthcare and automobile industries, made a second-quarter pre-tax loss of 5.9 million euros against a year-ago profit of 13.6 million euros.

Perlos added relentless competition would not bode well for full-year figures. April-to-June sales rose by five million euros year-on-year to 140 million. Perlos' biggest customer by far is Nokia.



The company said in April that it would close its Ylöjärvi factory, which employs 600 people, by early 2006 at the latest. At the end of June, Perlos Corporation had 7,318 employees (5,539), of whom 4,277 (3,801) were working in Europe, 2,220 in Asia (1,248) and 821 (490) in North and South America.