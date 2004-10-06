Toppan acquire<br>DuPont Photomasks

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. and DuPont Photomasks, Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement under which Toppan will acquire all of the outstanding shares of DuPont Photomasks. The transaction will create the world’s premier manufacturer of photomasks, a critical component in the production of semiconductors.

Under the terms of the agreement, DuPont Photomasks shareholders will receive US$27.00 in cash per share. The equity value of the transaction is approximately US$650 million (approximately ¥71 billion) on a diluted basis. Following completion of the transaction, DuPont Photomasks will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toppan to be named Toppan Photomasks, Inc. and will remain headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. Akihiro Nagata, a senior managing director of Toppan and head of Toppan’s Electronics Division, will also become chairman of Toppan Photomasks, Inc. and Marshall Turner, current chairman and chief executive officer of DuPont Photomasks, will remain chief executive officer.



In combination, Toppan and DuPont Photomasks will operate the industry’s most extensive global photomask production network spanning China, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States.