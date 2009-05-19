Electronics Production | May 19, 2009
Infineon Convertible Bonds: Emission was substantially oversubscribed
Infineon has launched an offering of guaranteed subordinated convertible bonds that will be issued by Infineon Technologies Holding B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infineon. The offering was substantially oversubscribed. The Bonds will strengthen Infineon’s liquidity position and extend the company’s debt maturity profile.
“With the successful placement of this convertible bond, we took advantage of a positive market environment in a quick and consequent manner. This next important step in our overall refinancing is more convincing evidence of the confidence of the market in our company”, says CFO Dr. Marco Schröter.
The conversion price has been set at €2.61, which represents a premium of 25%. The number of shares underlying the Bonds will be 74,950,000 registered ordinary shares, with a notional par value of €2.00 per share each. The aggregate principal amount will be €195.6 million.
The Bonds will mature in 5 years and will be issued at 92.8% of the principal amount, which means that they are positioned at the top end of the bookbuilding range for the disagio. The issue proceeds will amount to €181.5 million. The fixed coupon of the Bonds has been set at 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear. Unless the Bonds are previously converted, they will be redeemed at maturity at 100% of their principal amount.
Closing and settlement of the Bonds is expected to take place on May 26, 2009. It is intended to include the Bonds to be traded on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; however issuance of the Bonds will not be conditional upon obtaining such inclusion in trading.
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited is acting as Sole Bookrunner for the trans-action, while Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited and quirin bank AG are acting as Joint Lead Managers and UniCredit Group (Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank AG) are acting as Co Lead Managers.
The conversion price has been set at €2.61, which represents a premium of 25%. The number of shares underlying the Bonds will be 74,950,000 registered ordinary shares, with a notional par value of €2.00 per share each. The aggregate principal amount will be €195.6 million.
The Bonds will mature in 5 years and will be issued at 92.8% of the principal amount, which means that they are positioned at the top end of the bookbuilding range for the disagio. The issue proceeds will amount to €181.5 million. The fixed coupon of the Bonds has been set at 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear. Unless the Bonds are previously converted, they will be redeemed at maturity at 100% of their principal amount.
Closing and settlement of the Bonds is expected to take place on May 26, 2009. It is intended to include the Bonds to be traded on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; however issuance of the Bonds will not be conditional upon obtaining such inclusion in trading.
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited is acting as Sole Bookrunner for the trans-action, while Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited and quirin bank AG are acting as Joint Lead Managers and UniCredit Group (Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank AG) are acting as Co Lead Managers.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments