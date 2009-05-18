Camtek to acquire Printar

Camtek is to acquire the assets of Printar. Printar is engaged in manufacturing, sale and marketing of direct digital material deposition systems and inks for the Printed Circuit Board ("PCB") industry, with two major fields of activity: Solder Mask and Legend.

Printar introduced its first Legend system six years ago and maintains an install base of more than 45 Legend systems.



Camtek will purchase from Printar all of Printar's assets, knowledge, technology and IP rights related to the acquired business. In consideration for the purchase, Camtek will pay Printar a total sum of up to $2,500,000; an initial payment of $500,000 and an additional total amount of $2,000,000, subject to certain agreed conditions, and provided that such amount, if due, shall be paid no later than May 2011.



"We expect that the acquisition of Printar's assets will enable Camtek to offer its customers in the PCB industry with a broader range of products, while relying on existing operational, R&D and sales and marketing infrastructure", said Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO.



"PCB manufacturers are constantly seeking to adopt new technologies that can improve performances in the manufacturing process, while reducing cycle times and saving costs. We believe that Printar's innovative digital technology meets these requirements and will enable Camtek to lead the market of digital material deposition", added Mr. Amit. "We intend to continue to provide services to Printar's current customers by leveraging our well-established customer support, service and sales infrastructure and to launch a new SM system, based on the acquired technology, later this year".