Mitsubishi Electric acquires MPL Technology and MPL Tech Group

Mitsubishi Electric has secured its position as an automation supplier in Poland and Central Eastern Europe with the acquisition of MPL Technology Sp z o.o. and MPL Tech Group Sp z o.o.. This move is part of a wider strategy by which Mitsubishi Electric plans to double its share of the European Industrial Automation market.

Mitsubishi Electric has served the Polish market through the MPL companies for over 15 years. Success has been based on a broad approach to the market, supporting advanced automation technologies from PLCs and robotics through CNC, motion and LV switchgear.



Noriaki Himi, Product Marketing Director at Mitsubishi Electric’s Factory Automation European Business Group, explains that under the new arrangements the Polish automation business will benefit with the influx of core support, including direct access to product experts and designers.



“With this friendly acquisition of our long term partners, we will be able to combine the expertise and experience and strengthen our local support. Our customers will benefit from an enhanced, quality service that assures a prompt and fast response to all automation issues.”