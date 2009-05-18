STMicro seeing signs of inventory restocking

According to Financial Times, STMicroelectronics is seeing early signs of pick-up in orders.

Carlo Bozotti, STMicroelectronics CEO told Financial Times the company had seen signs of inventory restocking and order growth in some of its markets particularly in Asia and stabilisation in Europe and the US. Demand has picked up within especially within new sensor-related applications in the energy and medical fields, according to Financial Times.