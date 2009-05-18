Sumitomo closes Polish facility in Rawicz

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Polska (SEWSP) is to close its facility in Rawicz and transfer all production to Romania.

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Polska (SEWSP) is a producer of wire harnesses for the automotive industry. It main customer of its two Polish facilities - in Rawicz and Leszno - is Toyota.



A week ago, employees at Rawicz were informed, that their facility will be closed by the end of October this year. The facility currently employs around 1.200 people, of which 300 will be transferred to the company's facility in Leszno (with currently 1000 staff).



Rumours suggest that the company wants to sell the Rawicz facility for 60 million zł.