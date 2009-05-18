Ventec appoints Pietro Cucciati for Italian market representation

Ventec Electronics and it’s European subsidiary GVL UK have appointed Pietro Cucciati of Global Technology SA to represent Ventec Electronics in the Italian market.

With strong customer relationships and a reputation for excellent service Global Technology SA is well placed to introduce the full Ventec Electronics range of high technology laminates and pre pregs to the Italian market. With it’s European Headquarters at GVL in Leamington Spa, UK, Ventec Electronics has since 2007 established a network of European sales and distribution centres in UK, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and Israel, to provide it’s growing customer base with local support and quick deliveries.