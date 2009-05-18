Seoul Semi 4th in LED Rankings

In 2007, the leading LED suppliers remained the same, but they now face strong challenges from companies in Taiwan and Korea, according to a market research report available at Electronics.ca Publications. It is believed that the Top3 rankings for 2008 will be the same.

According to a market research report from Electronics.ca Publications, which focuses on LEDs, the top three companies in 2007 in terms of total dollar revenues for packaged LEDs were Nichia (24% of the market), Osram Opto (10.5%) and Lumileds/ Philips (6.5%). These three companies have been well established as the top three for several years. Although full data for 2008 was not available as the report went to press, it is believed that the top three rankings will be the same for 2008.



However, an analyst Jamie Fox stated that: "Lumileds may face competition for 3rd spot from Seoul Semiconductor in the next few years. For several years now, Seoul Semi has grown aggressively and faster than the overall LED market and has risen steadily through the top 10 to reach 4th spot." Other companies in the top ten in the report include Citizen and Toyoda Gosei from Japan, as well as Everlight and Kingbright, two Taiwanese companies that have also seen good growth. Avago are also in the top ten by total revenue.



Other LED companies are more focused on profit margin and quality of products, or developing a portfolio with an eye on the long term lighting market, rather than just the largest total revenues. For example, Cree are widely considered to be one of the top 4 or 5 LED companies although in terms of packaged LED revenues this is not actually the case.