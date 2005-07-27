Flextronics to<br> layoff 210 in Finland

Flextronics plans to dismiss 210 employees of its workforce in Finland. Flextronics will by the end of September only have 100 employees left in Finland.

Most of the redundancies will be made in the Oulu. A few layoffs will also be made in Kuopio. "The firm's centre of gravity was switching to Asia", Vesa Vähämöttönen, vice chief executive of Flextronics ODM Finland Oy told newspaper Kaleva.



Flextronics on Tuesday posted second-quarter net income of 58.7 million euros, down from 74.3 million euros the same period last year.