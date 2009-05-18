Day4Energy to continue to use Jabil

"Our priority, in addition to depleting current inventory, will be to continue with the production ramp at Jabil to take advantage of the lower cost, more efficient production and closer proximity to our primary market", the company states.

Earlier this year, the company reduced production at its Burnaby facility to minimal levels. "In response to continued slow demand we have now halted production at that site to avoid build up of additional inventory and manage our cash position", the report continues. Should demand pick up through 3Q - as Day4Energy is expecting - the company will be able to move its current inventory while the Jabil facility completes its ramp and becomes fully operational.



Day4Energy will maintain some production at the Burnaby facility as a pilot facility for further technology development, and it is expected to utilize production capacity at its Burnaby facility to meet demand and serve the North American market in the future.