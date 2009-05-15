Foxconn aims for Integrated Device Manufacturer

The EMS-giants aims to become an IDM company (integrated device manufacturer) over the next 5 to 10 years.

As an IDM the company will move to other technology segments, such as LEDs (light emitting diodes), photovoltaic components and parts, nanotechnology, digital certification, etc., reports CENS. The patents - granted to Foxconn over recent years - has also changed. The share of invention patents rose to 78% in 2008; compared to just 27% 10 years ago.



The segments of patented technologies has also changed and is now more diversified and now includes such fields as precision optics, wireless communications or LEDs; compared to 94% connector-related patents 10 years ago, the report continues.