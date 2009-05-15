Stadium Electronics appoints sales director for EMS business

Stadium Electronics has strengthened its sales organisation with the appointment of Tony Inskip as Sales Director for the Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) business.

Based in the UK, Tony will be responsible for further developing the EMS business in the UK and key global markets including Europe, USA and Asia Pacific.



Nigel Rogers, Chief Executive at Stadium Group, said: “Despite the current challenging environment, significant new business wins have already been secured for the second half of the year, and the financial and operating strength of the business is expected to contribute to further gains in market share as the year progresses.



“Tony is a driven and highly committed individual who has already proven his value to the business and I am confident we have a strong business model, value proposition and the right team in place to ensure competitive growth into 2010.”



Tony Inskip commented: “I am looking forward to driving the EMS business forward, developing our market share in existing market sectors and also seeking out new opportunities for the business through new and niche markets. I hope to play a significant role in the continued success of Stadium Electronics.”