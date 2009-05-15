New Director of Business Development in Europe for Purex

Purex International have recruited Tony Lockwood to further increase their market share of the fume extraction industry in Europe.

Tony comments, “I am now in my twenty third year in sales and marketing having spent eleven years in international sales and distributor management, during which time I worked extensively in South America, the Middle East, Europe and Asia Pacific.



“My last five years were spent with a major printer and laser manufacturer, where I specialised in all aspects of inkjet printing and laser coding and marking. This will mean I can offer Purex distributors help, support and advice in these areas as well as in electronics manufacturing.”



“I’m delighted to join Purex in what are challenging but exciting times, and I look forward to the opportunity of working with our distributors to grow our business in all key markets.”