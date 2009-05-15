Rehm appoints new sales manager for Central Eastern Europe

Rehm Thermal Systems has announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Mihalyi to the position of Sales Manager CEE effective May 1, 2009.

Robert brings over 7 years of international SMT market experience with Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems to his new position at Rehm. Robert will be responsible for the further expansion and development of Rehm’s customer base in the Eastern European countries.



In making the announcement, Andreas Brockt VP Sales Europe, commented, "We are pleased that Robert has agreed to join the Rehm Thermal Systems Team. I’ve know Robert for many years and his wide range of experience and industry knowledge will be a great asset to our European sales team. I am looking forward to working closely with him to execute our aggressive growth plans.”