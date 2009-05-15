New iPhone features revealed?

A Weiphone post, claims to reveal features of the new - still unreleased - iPhone. It will aparently come with 32 GB of storage.

Macrumors.com states that the reports might be interesting, but could not be verified. However, it should be noted that Chinese forums have been sources of early information of new Apple releases before.



The post claims to have access to the next-generation iPhone (model number MB717LL) and posted several features:

- 600MHz CPU Speed (up from 400MHz)

- 256MB RAM (up from 128MB)

- Digital Compass and FM

- 3.2 megapixel camera with auto focus

- 32GB size

- No major changes in battery, screen and external casing.



Source & Image Source: Macrumours (& Weiphone)