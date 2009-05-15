ST and Soitec in cooperation

STMicroelectronics and Soitec has announced an exclusive joint cooperation between the two companies that will lead to the development of 300mm wafer-level backside-illumination (BSI) technology for next-generation image sensors in consumer products.

The agreement between the two companies includes the licensing by Soitec to ST of the Smart Stacking bonding technology for the manufacturing of backside-illumination sensors on 300mm wafers. This technology, developed by Soitec’s Tracit business unit, leverages molecular bonding, and mechanical, as well as chemical thinning.



ST will develop a new generation of image sensors based on its derivative-CMOS process technology at 65nm and beyond, at its 300mm facility in Crolles, France. In combination with ST’s wafer-level manufacturing capabilities, the Smart Stacking technology will enable ST to increase in developing and supplying image sensors for mobile consumer products.



“Backside illumination technology is a key ingredient in the small-pixel, high-image-quality race for the development of leading-edge image sensors,” said Eric Aussedat, Group Vice President and General Manager, Imaging Division, STMicroelectronics. “Partnering with Soitec will help quickly deploy the Smart Stacking technology into ST’s camera products. This agreement will accelerate the development of advanced and superior cost-competitive image-sensor processes, and further confirms the Grenoble region as a world-class center of expertise for advanced CMOS imaging technologies.”



“We are very pleased that STMicroelectronics has chosen our Smart Stacking technology for their BSI product,” said André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé, chairman and president of the Soitec Group. “This technology developed by our Tracit business unit, supports fast implementation of advanced processes involving substrate engineering and 3D integration. We are glad to support ST’s commitment to innovation for the benefit of their customers.”