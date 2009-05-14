NXP signs final agreement for the Re-industrialization of its Cote de Nacre site

NXP has announced that a new company, named IPDIA, has been created to re-industrialize the company’s Cote de Nacre facility (near Caen in Northwest France).

IPDIA, who is supported by the French Ministry of Economy, Industry & Labor and local authorities, and from a capital investment of more than 5 million Euros raised by a consortium of investors including NXP, is purchasing some of the assets from the Cote de Nacre plant (IP, patents and equipment) and is hiring a portion of the staff.



“This agreement is a positive outcome which enables us to create jobs and maintain a unique know-how as well as an innovative technology in the Caen area,” declared Jean-Yves Muller, President and General Manager of NXP France. “This marks the first culmination of the réindustrialisation efforts undertaken by NXP for its Cote de Nacre facility.’



The initial staff will consist of 90 people, the majority of which will be recruited among NXP’s laid-off employees. IPDIA will be launched in June this year.