Xaar selects PartnerTech to manufacture Hydra ink supply system

PartnerTech been selected by Xaar to manufacture its new Hydra Recirculating Ink Supply System.

The business is being fulfilled out of PartnerTech’s manufacturing facility at King’s Lynn, Norfolk, England.



David Read, group materials and logistics manager at Xaar’s printhead manufacturing facility, in Huntingdon, England said: “We decided to outsource production of the Hydra system to PartnerTech because we needed a strategic but local partner that had a reputation for producing high quality products and the experience and expertise to provide us with a fully managed box build service for the new ink supply system.



“We also wanted a partner that could manage the vendor base for the Hydra, which is entirely different to the one we manage for our printhead business, control the inventory and provide test management and design services.”



“We have been impressed by PartnerTech’s approach right from the very outset - they are easy to do business with and their team has put a lot of effort into developing this relationship,” added David Read. “They have worked alongside us during the NPI process demonstrating the flexibility of their purchasing processes, supporting design for manufacture and developing the operator build instructions. PartnerTech is now building, testing and shipping production units.”



Richard Thompson, operations manager at PartnerTech’s King’s Lynn facility, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as a strategic outsourcing partner for Xaar’s Hydra range. Xaar’s inkjet technology has revolutionised the worlds of graphics and packaging and its products are used extensively across Asia, Europe and the United States. We will continue to improve our operational excellence so that we can in turn enhance the profitability and competitiveness of our customers.”