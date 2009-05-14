Alpha to open SMT Print Technology Centre in Woking, UK

Alpha - Cookson Electronics Assembly Materials, is to open a new SMT Print Technology Centre at its facility in Woking, Surrey.

The Centre will incorporate all aspects of the SMT print process and will offer a hands-on facility for customers wishing to optimise their print processes.



“Bringing our expertise in solder pastes, stencils and the printing process together under one roof can be of great benefit to our customers,” said David Crimp, Cookson Electronics Executive Vice President, Europe.“ In times past, some electronics assemblers have been passed between paste and stencil suppliers when trying to solve print problems. Our vision is to be able to produce and modify stencils and print customer boards with an appropriate solder paste in one location, in a matter of hours.”



The new Print Technology Centre will incorporate a stencil manufacturing facility, utilising the very latest high precision laser technology and all the equipment necessary to print customers’ boards successfully.



Personal expertise in stencil CAD design, supported by the ALPHA DIMENSIONS Stencil Engineering System will also be invaluable in helping customers optimise their print processes. “Alpha has unrivalled experience in all the aspects that contribute to print optimisation.” concluded Crimp. “With the advent of the SMT Print Technology Centre, access to that experience will be easier, quicker and hopefully more effective.”



The new Print Technology Centre will be complemented be a dedicated team of sales and technical experts from the combined Cookson Electronics and UK Distribution Partner Solder Connection. The collective sales and technical support team will be able to advise Customers on every aspect of SMT print process optimisation.