PCB | May 14, 2009
Alpha to open SMT Print Technology Centre in Woking, UK
Alpha - Cookson Electronics Assembly Materials, is to open a new SMT Print Technology Centre at its facility in Woking, Surrey.
The Centre will incorporate all aspects of the SMT print process and will offer a hands-on facility for customers wishing to optimise their print processes.
“Bringing our expertise in solder pastes, stencils and the printing process together under one roof can be of great benefit to our customers,” said David Crimp, Cookson Electronics Executive Vice President, Europe.“ In times past, some electronics assemblers have been passed between paste and stencil suppliers when trying to solve print problems. Our vision is to be able to produce and modify stencils and print customer boards with an appropriate solder paste in one location, in a matter of hours.”
The new Print Technology Centre will incorporate a stencil manufacturing facility, utilising the very latest high precision laser technology and all the equipment necessary to print customers’ boards successfully.
Personal expertise in stencil CAD design, supported by the ALPHA DIMENSIONS Stencil Engineering System will also be invaluable in helping customers optimise their print processes. “Alpha has unrivalled experience in all the aspects that contribute to print optimisation.” concluded Crimp. “With the advent of the SMT Print Technology Centre, access to that experience will be easier, quicker and hopefully more effective.”
The new Print Technology Centre will be complemented be a dedicated team of sales and technical experts from the combined Cookson Electronics and UK Distribution Partner Solder Connection. The collective sales and technical support team will be able to advise Customers on every aspect of SMT print process optimisation.
“Bringing our expertise in solder pastes, stencils and the printing process together under one roof can be of great benefit to our customers,” said David Crimp, Cookson Electronics Executive Vice President, Europe.“ In times past, some electronics assemblers have been passed between paste and stencil suppliers when trying to solve print problems. Our vision is to be able to produce and modify stencils and print customer boards with an appropriate solder paste in one location, in a matter of hours.”
The new Print Technology Centre will incorporate a stencil manufacturing facility, utilising the very latest high precision laser technology and all the equipment necessary to print customers’ boards successfully.
Personal expertise in stencil CAD design, supported by the ALPHA DIMENSIONS Stencil Engineering System will also be invaluable in helping customers optimise their print processes. “Alpha has unrivalled experience in all the aspects that contribute to print optimisation.” concluded Crimp. “With the advent of the SMT Print Technology Centre, access to that experience will be easier, quicker and hopefully more effective.”
The new Print Technology Centre will be complemented be a dedicated team of sales and technical experts from the combined Cookson Electronics and UK Distribution Partner Solder Connection. The collective sales and technical support team will be able to advise Customers on every aspect of SMT print process optimisation.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments