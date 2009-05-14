Panasonic interested in Hitachi's former CZ facility

Panasonic is rumoured to have an interest in the closed Hitachi LCD production facility in Žatec, Czech Republic.

As reported earlier, Hitachi closed its LCD-TV production facility in Žatec earlier this spring, due to the economic crisis. Now Panasonic is considering the re-start of production of LCD TVs in Hitachi's former facility in the Special Industrial Zone Triangle. Local media reports suggest that Panasonic would lease the factory building, along with surrounding land.