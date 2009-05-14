Toshiba to expand in Poland

Recently Toshiba decided to stop the production at its TV manufacturing facility in Plymouth, UK and transfer the production to Poland. Now the plant in Biskupice Podgórne will increase the number of employees.

Dariusz Kowalczyk from Toshiba Television Central Europe in Biskupice Podgórne told evertiq that process of production cease in Plymouth has already started. Process will take several months to complete and now it is too early to assess influence of this decision on manufacturing volume, employment and investment level in Poland.



The only thing that is already clear is that transfer will imply staff increase (presently the facility employ 650 person).

More details about impact of recent decision on the Polish facility will be revealed in late August or September