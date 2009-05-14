Neways calls off Bosch Security Systems acquisition

Dutch EMS provider Neways' earlier announced an intended acquisition of a part of the activities of Bosch Security Systems. This has now been called off.

According to Neways Electronics International N.V. this is due to the disappointing developments in the market for security products, as a consequence of the current economic climate. Bosch Security Systemsa subsidiary of Bosch group, and Neways are considering possible future cooperation in the form of a client-supplier relationship.