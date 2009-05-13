France to support microchip industry

France plans to support the struggling semiconductor industry in Europe, which has come under severe pressure due to the current recession.

"In microchips, if we don't do something, the whole lot will disappear to Asia," state secretary for industry Luc Chatel was cited in an AFP article. He stated that the chip industry was essential to Europe and France and was considered to be a strategic industry.



Even if huge investment sums were required, state aid was justified by the importance of the chip industry to Europe, the report continued.