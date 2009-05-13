Freescale partners with Flextronics

Freescale Semiconductor has partnered with Flextronics to create a reference design for the Enterprise WLAN access point market.

“Freescale selected Flextronics as one of our key partners to help us deliver reference design solutions engineered to meet the specific needs of our customers,” said Raja Tabet, vice president of Solutions Enablement Technology for Freescale's Networking & Multimedia Group. “This new solution gives our ODM and OEM customers the turnkey, production-ready solutions they need to speed time-to-market and succeed in the marketplace.”



Flextronics’ high-volume production capabilities and the expertise of its Shanghai Infrastructure Design and Engineering Center teams enable OEM customers to develop and release products to market faster with market-proven technologies. The MPC8377EWLAN is the first production-ready solution resulting from this collaboration and adds to Freescale’s portfolio of reference design solutions intended for small/medium businesses.



“We are continually focused on ways to improve our service offering to OEMs in the network and infrastructure space, and today’s announcement exemplifies our focus on developing cutting-edge products for a more competitive wireless and networking solution,” said Brent Serbin, global vice president and general manager of Flextronics Infrastructure Design and Engineering. “Freescale has a strong reputation as a leader in embedded semiconductor markets that are also served by Flextronics, which creates a great deal of synergy and enables us to leverage the benefits of our combined services and skill sets.”