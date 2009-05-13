Kitron strengthened position within Data /Telecom

Kitron is strengthening the position within the Data/Telecom segment and has so far in 2009 secured incremental orders at an annual value of NOK 100 million.

The manufacturing of the incremental volume will start in Q3 2009 with a revenue value of NOK 50 million in 2009 and NOK 100 million in 2010. The incremental volume for 2009 was discounted in the outlook given in the first quarter interim report and will not affect the announced capacity adjustments.



"Even though this do not have any significant impact on the year as a whole, as guided during our first quarter presentation, we take it as evidence of our competitive edge going forward," says Jørgen Bredesen, CEO of Kitron ASA.



"The Data/Telecom segment is offering interesting opportunities within new development. Kitron is currently developing several Product Platforms in collaboration with existing customers. An example of such is a DVR (Digital Video Recorder) Platform, which has been developed by Kitron and is currently being offered to several customers within different sectors. Only on this platform we see an annual business potential of NOK 20-40 million", says Roger Hovland, Sales and Marketing Director of Kitron ASA."