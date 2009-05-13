Materials for embedded resistors in PCB

PCB distributor Ulf Andersson Electronics announces that it now offers a process to embed the resistors in the inner and outer layers of printed circuit boards.

The need of increasing the component density and reliability of printed circuit boards has caused the British company Zot to start with OhmegaPly to embed resistors in inner and outer layers of printed circuit boards. Zot is a supplier to Ulf Andersson Elektronik AB.



OhmegaPly is a thin film electrodeposited-on-cupper NiP alloy. The foil is used to create planar resistors inside printed circuit boards, a process which is integrated with other process steps in PCB production. Because of its thin film nature the component can be buried within layers without increasing the thickness of the board or occupying any surfacespace like discrete resistors. The foil is etched to varying area depending on the desired value of the different resistors.



Electrical advantages

Improved impedance matching, shorter signal paths and reduced series inductance, eliminate the inductive reactance of the SMT device, reduced crosstalk, noise and EMI.



PCB design advantages

Increase active components density and reduced form factors. Improved wireability due to elimination of vias. Improved reliability due to elimination of solder joints.



Improved reliability

Low RTC of <50 ppm, life testing: 100,000 hours = +2% at 110 ° C, stable over wide frequency range: tested beyond 20 + GHz, lead-free compatible



Economic advantages

Elimination of discrete resistors, improved assembly yield, board densification and / or size reduction. Board simplification (double-sided SMT to singel sided SMT), potential layer and via count reduction, deliver tested boards to the assemblers.



Minimal risk

Design: know how to achieve target with simple formula (L / B x Rs), proven long term reliability.



OhmegaPly is a registered trademark of Ohmega Technologies, Inc.