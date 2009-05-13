PKC starts co-determination negotiations in Kempele

PKC Group has issued a proposal to commence co-determination negotiations for lay-offs of personnel for an indefinite period.

Co-determination negotiations concern all personnel of PKC Group Oyj's wiring harness unit in Kempele, excluding those employees whose employment relationships shall be terminated on the basis of the co-determination negotiations ended 4 May 2009. Therefore, the negotiations concern 150 persons at maximum. Durations and timing of the lay-offs may vary and shall be specified during the negotiations.