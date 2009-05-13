Bosch with no further Czech job cuts

Germany based automotive supplier Robert Bosch, said thousands of employees in the Czech Republic are not in danger this year.

Bosch has over 8,000 employees in the Czech Republic in several subsidiaries. The company removed 450 employees by the end of 2008. For the time being Bosch has no plan to go further. Robert Bosch will cut an unspecified number of jobs this year in Germany and abroad as its sales slump. The number of layoffs will increase significantly, CBW reported.