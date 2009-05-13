Consumer goods hurt Foxconn sales

Taiwan-based EMS-provider Hon Hai Precision Industry, more known as Foxconn, said its non-combined revenue for April 2008 was 8,22 percent lower than a year ago.

The sales during the quarter were NTD94.407 billion. Revenue was also a down 8.23% compared with March 2009. The main reason was because of the revenue decline of its consumer electronics products. However PC products sales continued to rise.