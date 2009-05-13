ESI buys intellectual property rights from XSIL

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., a provider of photonic and laser systems for microengineering applications, has purchased all intellectual property (IP) rights and certain hardware and software components from XSiL Ltd., based in Dublin, Ireland.

The agreement became effective during ESI’s fiscal 2009 fourth quarter, enabling the company to develop advanced thin wafer laser dicing systems by integrating XSiL’s leading IP into its Cignis semiconductor processing platform.



“With over seven years of thin wafer laser dicing expertise, the purchase of XSiL’s IP provides ESI with valuable process development and leading-edge technology,” said Nick Konidaris, president and CEO of ESI. “There is a growing demand for a laser-based process that can singulate thin silicon wafers, driven by the need to integrate more memory and functionality into mobile devices. We plan to combine XSiL’s technology IP with our Cignis platform in order to accelerate our entry into the thin wafer laser dicing market. This IP purchase is an example of ESI’s continuing efforts to provide our global customers with leading technology solutions that advance their product roadmaps.”